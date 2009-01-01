Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2012 RXP Low Hours V-Tech tuned #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2010 Location Arizona Age 35 Posts 7 2012 RXP Low Hours V-Tech tuned This ski was purchased by my brother in 2014 with 18 hours on it. My brother was concerned it mostly sat so he had the supercharger rebuilt, the spark plugs and oil changed. While it was at the dealer he also had a V-Tech tune installed bumping power to +285hp. Since then, the oil and spark plugs have been changed at the beginning of the season. I bought this from him last April with 49 hours on it and it now has 63 hours logged. Most of the other RXP's I have seen on the internet have around 100 hrs of run time. With this price I'm including the trailer which is a Ziemen single place with a lockable storage bin. My brother bought a V-Tech tune when he first got it and had the dealership install it. Several yrs on this ski with no issue. I'm downsizing my toy collection so please no trades. The ski is located in Phoenix, AZ. Thanks

IMG_4643.JPGIMG_4644.JPGIMG_4647.JPGIMG_4652.JPGIMG_4655.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules