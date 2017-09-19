selling my modified westcoast 650 pipe. center ribbed section has been cut off and extended 3 inches as well as enlarged by 1/4 inch in diameter. the straight outlet has been cut and angled to better fit the 550 waterbox for my 550/750 conversion. making the chamber 3 inches longer and 1/4in larger in diameter netted HUGE gains with just modding the pipe. the lip on the inside has been ground and filled in smooth so it wont disrupt any flow. id like to get 350 plus shipping or best offer.
91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn