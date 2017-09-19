Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: modified westcoast 650 exhaust pipe #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 35 Posts 3,237 modified westcoast 650 exhaust pipe selling my modified westcoast 650 pipe. center ribbed section has been cut off and extended 3 inches as well as enlarged by 1/4 inch in diameter. the straight outlet has been cut and angled to better fit the 550 waterbox for my 550/750 conversion. making the chamber 3 inches longer and 1/4in larger in diameter netted HUGE gains with just modding the pipe. the lip on the inside has been ground and filled in smooth so it wont disrupt any flow. id like to get 350 plus shipping or best offer. Attached Images 20170919_194529.jpg (641.9 KB, 8 views)

20170919_194529.jpg (641.9 KB, 8 views) 20170919_193817.jpg (633.8 KB, 10 views)

20170919_193817.jpg (633.8 KB, 10 views) 20170919_173300.jpg (304.3 KB, 9 views)

20170919_173300.jpg (304.3 KB, 9 views) 20170919_171715.jpg (735.4 KB, 9 views)

20170919_171715.jpg (735.4 KB, 9 views) 20170923_073939.jpg (3.73 MB, 11 views)

20170923_073939.jpg (3.73 MB, 11 views) 20170919_194613.jpg (667.8 KB, 6 views)



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154 #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location napa ca Age 60 Posts 159 Re: modified westcoast 650 exhaust pipe Hello, I a old dinosaur..... who been riding just about every stand-up ever made.. how do you hold on to that "beast" at full throttle! and do you were a neck brace. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) flyhigh999 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules