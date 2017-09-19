 modified westcoast 650 exhaust pipe
  Today, 11:07 AM #1
    fastgtfairlane
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,237

    modified westcoast 650 exhaust pipe

    selling my modified westcoast 650 pipe. center ribbed section has been cut off and extended 3 inches as well as enlarged by 1/4 inch in diameter. the straight outlet has been cut and angled to better fit the 550 waterbox for my 550/750 conversion. making the chamber 3 inches longer and 1/4in larger in diameter netted HUGE gains with just modding the pipe. the lip on the inside has been ground and filled in smooth so it wont disrupt any flow. id like to get 350 plus shipping or best offer.
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
  Today, 11:46 AM #2
    jetski2004
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    napa ca
    Age
    60
    Posts
    159

    Re: modified westcoast 650 exhaust pipe

    Hello, I a old dinosaur..... who been riding just about every stand-up ever made.. how do you hold on to that "beast" at full throttle! and do you were a neck brace.
