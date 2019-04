Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 440/550 OP turn nozzle and 550 bored OEM outlet nozzle #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 35 Posts 3,237 440/550 OP turn nozzle and 550 bored OEM outlet nozzle ive got an Ocean Pro Turn nozzle and a 69mm OEM bored 550 outlet nozzle for sale. both in good condition. turn nozzle could use paint had some crust i was able to remove. outlet nozzle is in great shape. $200 plus shipping for both or $120 for the turn nozzle and 80 plus shipping for the bored outlet nozzle. all is best offer. feel free to pm with offers.



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154 #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2011 Location in the garage Age 30 Posts 196 Re: 440/550 OP turn nozzle and 550 bored OEM outlet nozzle Do you have pics of the turn nozzle? He rides his jet ski standing up, he is ..... the most interesting man in the world Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) yungtaco Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

