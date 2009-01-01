Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 pistons #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 35 Posts 3,237 750 pistons ive got 2 sets of WSM 750 pistons. both are stock 80mm bore one are 22mm big pin with bearings, one is 20mm small pin. both are brand new the big pin pistons have some discoloring but are definitely unused. i ordered a piston kit on ebay advertised as small pin but was sent big pin and was able to get partial refund but now i have pistons i dont need. decided to bore to the next size pistons as well so dont need stock bore. id like to get $90 per set plus shipping or best offer. feel free to pm with offers. i dont have pics yet either but will very soon. thanks



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules