ive got 2 sets of WSM 750 pistons. both are stock 80mm bore one are 22mm big pin with bearings, one is 20mm small pin. both are brand new the big pin pistons have some discoloring but are definitely unused. i ordered a piston kit on ebay advertised as small pin but was sent big pin and was able to get partial refund but now i have pistons i dont need. decided to bore to the next size pistons as well so dont need stock bore. id like to get $90 per set plus shipping or best offer. feel free to pm with offers. i dont have pics yet either but will very soon. thanks