750 pistons
ive got 2 sets of WSM 750 pistons. both are stock 80mm bore one are 22mm big pin with bearings, one is 20mm small pin. both are brand new the big pin pistons have some discoloring but are definitely unused. i ordered a piston kit on ebay advertised as small pin but was sent big pin and was able to get partial refund but now i have pistons i dont need. decided to bore to the next size pistons as well so dont need stock bore. id like to get $90 per set plus shipping or best offer. feel free to pm with offers. i dont have pics yet either but will very soon. thanks
91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn
build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
