Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: JS550 Engine Serial Number? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location IL Posts 61 JS550 Engine Serial Number? Can anybody tell me where I would find the engine serial number on a JS550? I saw one other thread saying its on the stator side of the engine but I do not see any numbers or letters anywhere on the entire engine (Besides obviously "Made in Japan" and "530").

I apparently need it to register my jetski..... My JS550 is a 1985 if that matters.

Thanks. '85 JS550/750 : Small pin/Dual carb (Finished 6-7-18) [ BUILD THREAD ]

'91 300SX: 38bn carb, Westcoast flame arrester, 650 head gasket #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location Chicago, IL Posts 72 Re: JS550 Engine Serial Number? Should just need the hull vin number to register - that is back right of the hull on the bond line and under the battery tray if I remember correctly.

Do your self a favor and register online through Wisconsin - much quicker turn around time on the tags 1987 JS550/750 Conversion Big Red #3 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,575 Re: JS550 Engine Serial Number? Stamped on mag cover only , 530 casting number is a 82-85 small port engine , 530a is 1986 to 1990 bigger better exhaust port Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

