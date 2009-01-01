|
JS550 Engine Serial Number?
Can anybody tell me where I would find the engine serial number on a JS550? I saw one other thread saying its on the stator side of the engine but I do not see any numbers or letters anywhere on the entire engine (Besides obviously "Made in Japan" and "530").
I apparently need it to register my jetski..... My JS550 is a 1985 if that matters.
Thanks.
Re: JS550 Engine Serial Number?
Should just need the hull vin number to register - that is back right of the hull on the bond line and under the battery tray if I remember correctly.
Do your self a favor and register online through Wisconsin - much quicker turn around time on the tags
Re: JS550 Engine Serial Number?
Stamped on mag cover only , 530 casting number is a 82-85 small port engine , 530a is 1986 to 1990 bigger better exhaust port
