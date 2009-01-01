 JS550 Engine Serial Number?
  Yesterday, 09:20 PM #1
    b00st
    b00st is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    IL
    Posts
    61

    JS550 Engine Serial Number?

    Can anybody tell me where I would find the engine serial number on a JS550? I saw one other thread saying its on the stator side of the engine but I do not see any numbers or letters anywhere on the entire engine (Besides obviously "Made in Japan" and "530").
    I apparently need it to register my jetski..... My JS550 is a 1985 if that matters.
    Thanks.
    '85 JS550/750: Small pin/Dual carb (Finished 6-7-18)[BUILD THREAD]
    '91 300SX: 38bn carb, Westcoast flame arrester, 650 head gasket
  Yesterday, 10:14 PM #2
    PiranahIndustries
    PiranahIndustries is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    Chicago, IL
    Posts
    72

    Re: JS550 Engine Serial Number?

    Should just need the hull vin number to register - that is back right of the hull on the bond line and under the battery tray if I remember correctly.
    Do your self a favor and register online through Wisconsin - much quicker turn around time on the tags
    1987 JS550/750 Conversion Big Red
  Yesterday, 11:07 PM #3
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,575

    Re: JS550 Engine Serial Number?

    Stamped on mag cover only , 530 casting number is a 82-85 small port engine , 530a is 1986 to 1990 bigger better exhaust port
