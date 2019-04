Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Seedoo stuck on floating dock #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Florida Posts 1 Seedoo stuck on floating dock First time going on floating dock and gave too much gas. Went over front stop but not so much that went over. Wedges on top of front stop and back wedges in front of wheels. Won’t move. Thought about getting another jet ski just on the back to cause dock to go down in back and jet ski should slowly roll back? Attached Images 73B782DC-9E65-41F5-99D8-4703995D8A43.jpeg (3.46 MB, 4 views)

wtf...you had it pinched!...get that barge off and ride it around that pristine spot and see if anyone has an X2 and trade them...just sayin...

Just grab a long 2 x 4 and use as a lever underneath the Hull to get the Transom over the Roller; should start sliding back; just don't be in the way of the Ship Launch...

