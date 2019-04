Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2013 EME Micro FR 850 CC #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2006 Location Jarrettsville MD Age 47 Posts 7 2013 EME Micro FR 850 CC 2013 EME Micro for sale $8500.00 OBO (Fresh water only)





EME Micro FR hull

850 cc Kawasaki engine ported

144 mm Yamaha Solas magnum pump

Full Spectrum 48 mm carbs

ADA Racing head (non girdled)

Lightened flywheel

Hydro space handlepole

Factory B pipe

Dual cooling

2.5 gal gas tank

Stock ignition

Trim system ( up nozzle )

Hydro turf

footholds Attached Images 364D2085-EBE3-4C45-B209-FFBB60A45560.jpeg (1.98 MB, 6 views)

364D2085-EBE3-4C45-B209-FFBB60A45560.jpeg (1.98 MB, 6 views) E45A7D1D-C8FD-4ACF-99A4-F77142861FAB.jpeg (2.74 MB, 7 views)

E45A7D1D-C8FD-4ACF-99A4-F77142861FAB.jpeg (2.74 MB, 7 views) D3EF2B45-1CD3-4D8F-88D0-BABC432D30CE.jpeg (2.58 MB, 6 views)

Hydrospace pole on a micro? You sir, win the internet today.. Im addicted...

