Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Early Season Riding on the Connecticut River #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Durham, Ct Age 62 Posts 3 Early Season Riding on the Connecticut River Being new to the Jet Ski sport (Sept 2018) and live very close to the Haddam Meadow launch (Durham), when does it get safe to start riding again ?? I was by a couple Ct River launches this weekend (Hartford & Rocky Hill) and there was some very large tree's floating in the water. I know when the water is very high there is more chance of debris in the water but wondering how long it takes for the river to get cleared out. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules