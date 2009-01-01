Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Various Hx parts for sale #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2008 Location Durham, CT Age 37 Posts 688 Various Hx parts for sale various Hx parts for sale:





97 Hx white waterbox with correct hoses. $400



westcoast ride plate. Extremely rare

and the best plate you can get for the Hx. $250



96/97 external balancer coupler style with matching driveshaft $225



ultrac skegs. Front of one missing the tip. Another extremely rare item. $200





all prices include shipping. Have other stuff this is just a start. Last edited by Joe Stang; Today at 09:59 AM .

Durham, Ct

curious about why the waterbox is worth 400$... rare? special?



>>>750sx restoration thread<<<



#3 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2008 Location Durham, CT Age 37 Posts 688 Re: Various Hx parts for sale Originally Posted by scottw090 Originally Posted by curious about why the waterbox is worth 400$... rare? special? Last edited by Joe Stang; Today at 11:09 AM .

Durham, Ct

