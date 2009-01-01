 Various Hx parts for sale
  1. Today, 09:49 AM #1
    Joe Stang
    Various Hx parts for sale

    various Hx parts for sale:


    97 Hx white waterbox with correct hoses. $400

    westcoast ride plate. Extremely rare
    and the best plate you can get for the Hx. $250

    96/97 external balancer coupler style with matching driveshaft $225

    ultrac skegs. Front of one missing the tip. Another extremely rare item. $200


    all prices include shipping. Have other stuff this is just a start.
    CT-Watercraft LLC. 203-537-4321
Durham, Ct
    Durham, Ct
    Hydro-Turf - Blowsion - Worx Racing - R&D - Engine-Tech - Riva
  2. Today, 10:33 AM #2
    scottw090
    Re: Various Hx parts for sale

    curious about why the waterbox is worth 400$... rare? special?
  3. Today, 11:08 AM #3
    Joe Stang
    Re: Various Hx parts for sale

    97 Hx is a rare machine. The 97 exhaust is a one year Only exhaust. Higher flowing box. The inlet and outlet were reversed and the Inlet was larger, thus needing larger hoses as well. This is a must have mod if racing sport spec.
    CT-Watercraft LLC. 203-537-4321
Durham, Ct
    Durham, Ct
    Hydro-Turf - Blowsion - Worx Racing - R&D - Engine-Tech - Riva
