I dream skis
Various Hx parts for sale
various Hx parts for sale:
97 Hx white waterbox with correct hoses. $400
westcoast ride plate. Extremely rare
and the best plate you can get for the Hx. $250
96/97 external balancer coupler style with matching driveshaft $225
ultrac skegs. Front of one missing the tip. Another extremely rare item. $200
all prices include shipping. Have other stuff this is just a start.
CT-Watercraft LLC. 203-537-4321
Durham, Ct
Hydro-Turf - Blowsion - Worx Racing - R&D - Engine-Tech - Riva
curious about why the waterbox is worth 400$... rare? special?
I dream skis
97 Hx is a rare machine. The 97 exhaust is a one year Only exhaust. Higher flowing box. The inlet and outlet were reversed and the Inlet was larger, thus needing larger hoses as well. This is a must have mod if racing sport spec.
