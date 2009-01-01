Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Electrical Problems Need Help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2010 Location Fort Collins, Colorado Posts 31 Electrical Problems Need Help Bought a 1989 X2 from a buddy all stock ran out of water pretty good deal. Finally got it too the lake started on the back of the truck then back it into the lake and tried to turn it over and the battery slowly died. Tried starting it too the point of just getting a clicking noise. The brought a battery booster over assuming it was under a load starting in the cold water. But then while trying to start it the stator wires fried. So I stopped and finally got around top tearing it apart apparently there was no o-ring around the stator cover and the flywheel and stator were disgusting covered in rust and other things stuck to the flywheel. Finally got around to replacing the flywheel, stator, rectifier, and relay and tried turning it over and got the clicking noise again. tried bypassing the relay by touching the positive to the battery and just got sparks. I followed the wiring diagrams religiously just not sure where to go from here besides checking the wiring again. Its a 1989 5 wire stator. I assume somethings grounded wrong?? Still a newb at working on these but i need a little help? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2012 Location Michigan Age 49 Posts 240 Re: Electrical Problems Need Help What did you use to jump batt post to start post? Screw driver? I'd check your ground cable to engine. If you bypass the start relay, and the power, ground, starter and bendix are good, then it should crank over. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2010 Location Fort Collins, Colorado Posts 31 Re: Electrical Problems Need Help I just took the positive from the starter are put it on the positive of the battery. My ground is on the starter bolt. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

