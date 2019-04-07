PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Helping keep the price up on trailers
People call me from time to time looking for jet ski trailers. Seems like the pricing has gone down a bit around here. So if I buy up every cheap trailer I can find and turn them into kayak trailers......I can create a shortage and drive the prices back up!!
Re: Helping keep the price up on trailers
Trailers are insane here. All salt use=constant shortage. A 12" tire single goes for 400+ easily if in good shape.
Good call on creating a shortage, capitalism rocks!
Forum Rules