Helping keep the price up on trailers

People call me from time to time looking for jet ski trailers. Seems like the pricing has gone down a bit around here. So if I buy up every cheap trailer I can find and turn them into kayak trailers......I can create a shortage and drive the prices back up!!



Re: Helping keep the price up on trailers

Trailers are insane here. All salt use=constant shortage. A 12" tire single goes for 400+ easily if in good shape.

Good call on creating a shortage, capitalism rocks!



Good call on creating a shortage, capitalism rocks! How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

