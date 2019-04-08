Looking to sell or trade. (Freestyle ski or lites setup + cash)
Kommander K1R hull
Kommander intake grate
Kommander ride plate
Kommander pump shoe
Skat-trak 142 pump
Skat-trak drop nozzle
Skat-trak drive shaft
Blowsion pole
Blowsion throttle
Blowsion drop lever
Blowsion internal fuel fill
Blowsion pole spring
Blowsion bar ends
Blowsion air filters
Total loss
Advent ignition
48 novi carbs
RRP bars
RRP pole bracket
Jettrim mat kit
Engine has around 7-8 hours. Everything else hasnt even seen a full tank of fuel. Bottom has been trued and new intake grate installed.
$11,000 and located in havasu
I will also sell just the hull as it comes from kommander. $3500
https://youtu.be/1FDH4lGGO8Y
