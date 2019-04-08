Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kommander k1r 1200 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2014 Location Edmonton,Alberta Age 34 Posts 69 Kommander k1r 1200 Looking to sell or trade. (Freestyle ski or lites setup + cash)



Kommander K1R hull

Kommander intake grate

Kommander ride plate

Kommander pump shoe

Skat-trak 142 pump

Skat-trak drop nozzle

Skat-trak drive shaft

Blowsion pole

Blowsion throttle

Blowsion drop lever

Blowsion internal fuel fill

Blowsion pole spring

Blowsion bar ends

Blowsion air filters

Total loss

Advent ignition

48 novi carbs

RRP bars

RRP pole bracket

Jettrim mat kit



Engine has around 7-8 hours. Everything else hasnt even seen a full tank of fuel. Bottom has been trued and new intake grate installed.



$11,000 and located in havasu



I will also sell just the hull as it comes from kommander. $3500















https://youtu.be/1FDH4lGGO8Y





