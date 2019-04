Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Looking for spot in VA/NC to sell/salvage a Seadoo GSX #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Charlottesville Age 46 Posts 116 Looking for spot in VA/NC to sell/salvage a Seadoo GSX Anyone know a good honest place in Virginia or North Carolina to salvage a jet ski project that I no longer have time to continue?

It would be a great project for someone. Machine only semi-dismantled. Person that had it before me welded the starter into motor case and gear will not come out. All else works, Have extra MPEM too. No time.

Want to get rid of entire machine at decent price to salvage if possible, but will part out on EBay if I have to. Any ideas? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 37 Posts 3,935 Re: Looking for spot in VA/NC to sell/salvage a Seadoo GSX Craigslist ebay letgo offerup bulk pickup





