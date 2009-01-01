Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Tennessee River #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2008 Location Georgia Posts 26 Tennessee River Had a nice ride Saturday along the Tennessee river

Put in our Yamahas at Chickamauga dam off of 153 and rode upriver (30 miles) to Hiawassee inlet and up the Hiawassee river to B&B marina(12miles) for a short break and a cup coffee..



Return trip stopped at Pine harbor marina and had a nice waterside lunch..



Spent about 5hrs on the water and put about 100miles roundtrip on skis..

Had a great day on the water and skis ran great..



My Report:

Still a lot of trash/logs/debri floating out in the river as there is every spring when they raise the water levels up



Air temps were mid @ 70sDeg

Water temps still low.. @ 60Deg



Spotted 5 other jetskis playing in a cove..None out on the main lake but us

