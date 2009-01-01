Two factory pipes for Kawasaki's
750 sxi pro limited. Has a pinhole that needs to welded on the small downpipe to waterbox. Comes as shown w. Headpipe, chamber, and manifold. I have not tried the water screws.
650 factory B (from what I can find). Water screws do not turn. Came off a 650sx. Could use a good cleaning. Comes as shown w. What I believe is a stock diverter manifold. Can swap the manifold for a PJS for an extra $150.
$750 insured shipping for the 750 pipe.
$550 insured shipping for the 650 pipe. $150 extra for PIS manifold.
