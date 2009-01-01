 Two Kawi factory pipes for sale 650 750 Factory B and Pro Limited
    StuRat
    Two Kawi factory pipes for sale 650 750 Factory B and Pro Limited

    Two factory pipes for Kawasaki's

    750 sxi pro limited. Has a pinhole that needs to welded on the small downpipe to waterbox. Comes as shown w. Headpipe, chamber, and manifold. I have not tried the water screws.

    650 factory B (from what I can find). Water screws do not turn. Came off a 650sx. Could use a good cleaning. Comes as shown w. What I believe is a stock diverter manifold. Can swap the manifold for a PJS for an extra $150.

    $750 insured shipping for the 750 pipe.

    $550 insured shipping for the 650 pipe. $150 extra for PIS manifold. 2C85240C-81F9-42E5-A96A-25F55456BE08.jpeg

    26301770-27B8-40E9-911F-82F473BB7E17.jpeg

    EC62379F-82E5-4677-AA36-8DF4BAA39136.jpeg

    BADAFF9F-51E6-4808-B55F-8F990F5EC37E.jpeg

    5051382D-4968-46CD-B664-1D2F2F1EEFB4.jpeg

    DC5C5634-00EA-4DB7-8335-BD2431052FBD.jpeg
    StuRat
    Re: Two Kawi factory pipes for sale 650 750 Factory B and Pro Limited

    I forgot to include a picture of the downpipe so I will get that when I am close to it
