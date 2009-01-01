|
750sx How To Remove Gray Reserve Know
How do I remove the gray reserve and choke knobs on the 750sx dash? Do they just pull off? Didn't want to over-force them with a screwdriver.
Re: 750sx How To Remove Gray Reserve Know
remove the phillips screw on the side of knob and pull off.
Re: 750sx How To Remove Gray Reserve Know
Geez! I didn't even see it... #embarrassed
Originally Posted by restosud
