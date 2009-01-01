Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750sx How To Remove Gray Reserve Know #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 71 750sx How To Remove Gray Reserve Know How do I remove the gray reserve and choke knobs on the 750sx dash? Do they just pull off? Didn't want to over-force them with a screwdriver. #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,855 Re: 750sx How To Remove Gray Reserve Know remove the phillips screw on the side of knob and pull off. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 71 Re: 750sx How To Remove Gray Reserve Know Originally Posted by restosud Originally Posted by remove the phillips screw on the side of knob and pull off. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

