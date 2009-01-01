 99 GSX Limited (red) - parting out
pxctoday

    99 GSX Limited (red) - parting out

    Have 99 GSX limited (red) I need to part out.
    Most parts available. let me know what you are looking for.
    Will sell entire machine for 900. Great condition if doing a rebuild.

    Only thing wrong is gear that starter goes through enter motor is fixed in motor plate and I could not get out (maybe you can).
    Have new starter to go wit it.

    Have parts to do a oil tank blockoff (was in the middle of that), but also have good oil talk not installed yet if you would rather go back to oil separate.

    Contact me for detailed pics. Happy to send. (pharmacist25@yahoo.com)

    Have extra MPEM also for it. Thought one was causing a problem but it wasnt. Has already bought another. Will sell both with respective keys.
    As-Is
    Charlottesville, VA if parts too big to ship. (motor, body, gas tank, etc)
    FS - 99 GSX Limited (red) - P/O or $900 for all

    would rather sell entire machine.
