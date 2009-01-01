Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 99 GSX Limited (red) - parting out #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Charlottesville Age 46 Posts 115 99 GSX Limited (red) - parting out Have 99 GSX limited (red) I need to part out.

Most parts available. let me know what you are looking for.

Will sell entire machine for 900. Great condition if doing a rebuild.



Only thing wrong is gear that starter goes through enter motor is fixed in motor plate and I could not get out (maybe you can).

Have new starter to go wit it.



Have parts to do a oil tank blockoff (was in the middle of that), but also have good oil talk not installed yet if you would rather go back to oil separate.



Contact me for detailed pics. Happy to send. (pharmacist25@yahoo.com)



Have extra MPEM also for it. Thought one was causing a problem but it wasnt. Has already bought another. Will sell both with respective keys.

As-Is

