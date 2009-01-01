 WTB: RXX mics parts
  Today, 11:59 AM
    hotpinkcrx
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Cincinnati Ohio
    Age
    37
    Posts
    405

    WTB: RXX mics parts

    dug a Rxx out of an old Seadoo Dealer ship this week, I have decided to rebuild!

    Parts I need so far,
    One Reed cage, only need one of the 4 if anyone has one laying around. PO tossed all parts in a box and the reed cages where the bottom and one of them was bent

    Gauge Deflector: plain black will do with a good latch, an RXX decal in good shape is a plus

    Glove box, need just the bottom, lid is in good shape. any RX will work,

    Rear Grab Bar, BLACK prefer clean and hasn't had a heat gun to it yet. any RX will work


    Thanks Eddie
    513 545 4778
  Today, 12:22 PM
    Lakeside8
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    celina ohio
    Posts
    315

    Re: WTB: RXX mics parts

    Post some pics. I might have some stuff

