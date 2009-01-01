Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB: RXX mics parts #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2007 Location Cincinnati Ohio Age 37 Posts 405 WTB: RXX mics parts dug a Rxx out of an old Seadoo Dealer ship this week, I have decided to rebuild!



Parts I need so far,

One Reed cage, only need one of the 4 if anyone has one laying around. PO tossed all parts in a box and the reed cages where the bottom and one of them was bent



Gauge Deflector: plain black will do with a good latch, an RXX decal in good shape is a plus



Glove box, need just the bottom, lid is in good shape. any RX will work,



Rear Grab Bar , BLACK prefer clean and hasn't had a heat gun to it yet. any RX will work





Thanks Eddie

Post some pics. I might have some stuff



