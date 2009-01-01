|
WTB: RXX mics parts
dug a Rxx out of an old Seadoo Dealer ship this week, I have decided to rebuild!
Parts I need so far,
One Reed cage, only need one of the 4 if anyone has one laying around. PO tossed all parts in a box and the reed cages where the bottom and one of them was bent
Gauge Deflector: plain black will do with a good latch, an RXX decal in good shape is a plus
Glove box, need just the bottom, lid is in good shape. any RX will work,
Rear Grab Bar, BLACK prefer clean and hasn't had a heat gun to it yet. any RX will work
Thanks Eddie
513 545 4778
Re: WTB: RXX mics parts
Post some pics. I might have some stuff
