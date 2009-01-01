Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1999 GSX Rfi feels like it's on a rev limiter past half throttle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2010 Location fresno ca. Age 31 Posts 6 1999 GSX Rfi feels like it's on a rev limiter past half throttle Thanks to anyone reading this I appreciate the help or even morbid curiosity in my problem



I've got a 99 seadoo gsx rfi that I owned a few years. A year or so back the throttle cable came off of the lever in the handlebars then I attached it and ever since it feels like the ski is on a rev limiter past about half throttle. But at half throttle I seem to get all the power the ski wants to make. 50mph or so. So if i squeeze the throttle past half it will hesitate rapidly and feel almost like it's missing while not accelerating further.



Things I've replaced. Tps (used one and i did this with out resetting but same problem either way no change) Rectifier, battery, plugs, I've clipped the ends off the plug wires, I've clean cleaned the injectors.



Now I know that these skis have a tps reset procedure involving a scanner.

I'm wondering if that's what I'm going to have to do.



I pulled the raves out a little and they moved freely. I'm not sure if cleaning them would fix this



im pulling out my hair a little trying to figure this out. Do I have to buy candoopro? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,349 Re: 1999 GSX Rfi feels like it's on a rev limiter past half throttle Yes on having the TPS reset. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

