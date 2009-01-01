 1999 GSX Rfi feels like it's on a rev limiter past half throttle
  Today, 07:23 PM
    dookyle87
    dookyle87 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2010
    Location
    fresno ca.
    Age
    31
    Posts
    6

    1999 GSX Rfi feels like it's on a rev limiter past half throttle

    Thanks to anyone reading this I appreciate the help or even morbid curiosity in my problem

    I've got a 99 seadoo gsx rfi that I owned a few years. A year or so back the throttle cable came off of the lever in the handlebars then I attached it and ever since it feels like the ski is on a rev limiter past about half throttle. But at half throttle I seem to get all the power the ski wants to make. 50mph or so. So if i squeeze the throttle past half it will hesitate rapidly and feel almost like it's missing while not accelerating further.

    Things I've replaced. Tps (used one and i did this with out resetting but same problem either way no change) Rectifier, battery, plugs, I've clipped the ends off the plug wires, I've clean cleaned the injectors.

    Now I know that these skis have a tps reset procedure involving a scanner.
    I'm wondering if that's what I'm going to have to do.

    I pulled the raves out a little and they moved freely. I'm not sure if cleaning them would fix this

    im pulling out my hair a little trying to figure this out. Do I have to buy candoopro?
  Today, 07:52 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,349

    Re: 1999 GSX Rfi feels like it's on a rev limiter past half throttle

    Yes on having the TPS reset.
