1999 GSX Rfi feels like it's on a rev limiter past half throttle
Thanks to anyone reading this I appreciate the help or even morbid curiosity in my problem
I've got a 99 seadoo gsx rfi that I owned a few years. A year or so back the throttle cable came off of the lever in the handlebars then I attached it and ever since it feels like the ski is on a rev limiter past about half throttle. But at half throttle I seem to get all the power the ski wants to make. 50mph or so. So if i squeeze the throttle past half it will hesitate rapidly and feel almost like it's missing while not accelerating further.
Things I've replaced. Tps (used one and i did this with out resetting but same problem either way no change) Rectifier, battery, plugs, I've clipped the ends off the plug wires, I've clean cleaned the injectors.
Now I know that these skis have a tps reset procedure involving a scanner.
I'm wondering if that's what I'm going to have to do.
I pulled the raves out a little and they moved freely. I'm not sure if cleaning them would fix this
im pulling out my hair a little trying to figure this out. Do I have to buy candoopro?
Re: 1999 GSX Rfi feels like it's on a rev limiter past half throttle
Yes on having the TPS reset.
