Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Js550 Need help #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2016 Location Oregon Posts 159 Js550 Need help My js550 kept back firing in the carb. I got the sbt flywheel puller and pulled the flywheel off. It came off just by putting rope in cylinder and pushing. No heat or anything. This was my first concern. Upon seeing the woodruff key I was shocked. Now Im asking for some vintage wizard blessing to let me know if this crank is still good or am I out the whole motor? Attached Images 5F142A4B-8E27-4F18-A584-D1172E8A2B89.jpeg (3.22 MB, 8 views) Attachment 545335 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 53 Posts 7,797 Re: Js550 Need help The threads on the crank look pretty whacked to me. While a lot of the force keeping the flywheel seated against the snout of the crankshaft is from the press fit, a lot of that "press" comes from when you first install it and it gets pushed down by the nut. With threads that bad it's unlikely to be able to apply that much force. The woodruff key alone certainly can't provide enough force to keep the flywheel from turning and shearing it. I don't know if those threads can be restored -- everything I know shouts NO to that -- but someone here may have experience with it. I'm definitely thinking new crankshaft time.



Unfortunately crankshafts seem to be about the single most expensive part when vintage skis need rebuilding. You can often get a good running used 550 for the price of a rebuilt crankshaft. Send JettDreams a PM.



1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2



Originally Posted by cujo Originally Posted by God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws.... Riding mostly Lake Austin1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2 #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2016 Location Oregon Posts 159 Re: Js550 Need help That's the same mentality and thoughts I had. I'm gonna try to see if I could manage to get a new woodruff key to fit in that grove by digging out whatever I can, but if not, I'll have some thinking to do. Thanks for the input, any other opinions are appreciated. I'll try all the things i can to salvage it before investing in a new one. Attachment 545335 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules