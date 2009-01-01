Thread: Js550 Need help

My js550 kept back firing in the carb. I got the sbt flywheel puller and pulled the flywheel off. It came off just by putting rope in cylinder and pushing. No heat or anything. This was my first concern. Upon seeing the woodruff key I was shocked. Now Im asking for some vintage wizard blessing to let me know if this crank is still good or am I out the whole motor?
The threads on the crank look pretty whacked to me. While a lot of the force keeping the flywheel seated against the snout of the crankshaft is from the press fit, a lot of that "press" comes from when you first install it and it gets pushed down by the nut. With threads that bad it's unlikely to be able to apply that much force. The woodruff key alone certainly can't provide enough force to keep the flywheel from turning and shearing it. I don't know if those threads can be restored -- everything I know shouts NO to that -- but someone here may have experience with it. I'm definitely thinking new crankshaft time.
Unfortunately crankshafts seem to be about the single most expensive part when vintage skis need rebuilding. You can often get a good running used 550 for the price of a rebuilt crankshaft. Send JettDreams a PM.
That's the same mentality and thoughts I had. I'm gonna try to see if I could manage to get a new woodruff key to fit in that grove by digging out whatever I can, but if not, I'll have some thinking to do. Thanks for the input, any other opinions are appreciated. I'll try all the things i can to salvage it before investing in a new one.