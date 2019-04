Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2- Clean 650cc silver motors #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2014 Location Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co. Age 61 Posts 2,213 2- Clean 650cc silver motors I have 2- 650cc silver Kawi engines for sale ( 92, 93 ) Both come with motor plates stators flywheel, igniter/blancer. One has a clean 140 PSI head and motor mounts. $ 250.00, and $320.00 for the motor with the head and mounts. Both are mint condition.



Shipping 48 lower, 50.00 each.



Will deliver within a 2 hr. radius of Baltimore. Last edited by Cleatusjo; Today at 08:22 AM . '94 Kaw TS

02' Kaw STX-R

