Any experience with750 PJs/umi grates?

Just bored and excited to try my new (to me) 96 750sxi. With 140psi/140psi, It's stock except aftermarket flame arrestors, a 13/18 concord, umi racing ride plate and ethier umi top loader grate or PJs open grate. Wanted to see if anybody any experience with etheir grates? It came with the umi top loader, but seen the PJs on eBay and figured I'd give it a shot. And wanted some opinions. I don't think it's a deep scoop.

Here's a pic of the ski

run the umi.may slow the boat a bit but hook up will be better.

