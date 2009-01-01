|
|
-
Top Dog
WANTED yamaha 1200 carbs
Looking for a set of yamaha 1200 SBN (maybe ibodys) carbs along with intake manifold. Needing rebuild is fine, just dont want crusty bodys
-Tony
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: WANTED yamaha 1200 carbs
1200 power valve or non power valve ??
