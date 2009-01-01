 WANTED yamaha 1200 carbs
  Today, 07:06 PM
    TMali
    TMali is offline
    Top Dog TMali's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    1,892

    WANTED yamaha 1200 carbs

    Looking for a set of yamaha 1200 SBN (maybe ibodys) carbs along with intake manifold. Needing rebuild is fine, just dont want crusty bodys

    -Tony
  Today, 08:36 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,347

    Re: WANTED yamaha 1200 carbs

    1200 power valve or non power valve ??
