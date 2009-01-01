 701 44 modified carb/intake Boyesen reeds,ocean pro
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 05:14 PM #1
    MileHighJSC
    MileHighJSC is offline
    PWCToday Newbie MileHighJSC's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Great North West
    Posts
    41

    701 44 modified carb/intake Boyesen reeds,ocean pro

    This is a Boswell energy taper bored Mikuni Super BN 44, intake system. This came off of an immaculate, one owner waveblaster 1. This will fit all Yamaha superjet and waveblaster 701 motors using 61x cases. This was a fresh water boat with super low hours. Boswell energy ports and bores the carb, ports and polishes both sections of the intake manifold then all 4 pieces are then match ported. It has Boyesen two stage reeds, and an ocean pro flame arrester. Comes with everything pictured. Boswell Carburetor, ported intake manifold, reed cages with Boyesen two stage reeds, Ocean pro flame arrester. $250
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by MileHighJSC; Today at 05:15 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 