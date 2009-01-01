701 44 modified carb/intake Boyesen reeds,ocean pro
This is a Boswell energy taper bored Mikuni Super BN 44, intake system. This came off of an immaculate, one owner waveblaster 1. This will fit all Yamaha superjet and waveblaster 701 motors using 61x cases. This was a fresh water boat with super low hours. Boswell energy ports and bores the carb, ports and polishes both sections of the intake manifold then all 4 pieces are then match ported. It has Boyesen two stage reeds, and an ocean pro flame arrester. Comes with everything pictured. Boswell Carburetor, ported intake manifold, reed cages with Boyesen two stage reeds, Ocean pro flame arrester. $250