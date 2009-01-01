Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 701 44 modified carb/intake Boyesen reeds,ocean pro #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2007 Location Great North West Posts 41 701 44 modified carb/intake Boyesen reeds,ocean pro This is a Boswell energy taper bored Mikuni Super BN 44, intake system. This came off of an immaculate, one owner waveblaster 1. This will fit all Yamaha superjet and waveblaster 701 motors using 61x cases. This was a fresh water boat with super low hours. Boswell energy ports and bores the carb, ports and polishes both sections of the intake manifold then all 4 pieces are then match ported. It has Boyesen two stage reeds, and an ocean pro flame arrester. Comes with everything pictured. Boswell Carburetor, ported intake manifold, reed cages with Boyesen two stage reeds, Ocean pro flame arrester. $250 Attached Images 6C9BDB59-B225-4174-BA5B-4CCDD8717AEE.jpeg (2.32 MB, 4 views)

6C9BDB59-B225-4174-BA5B-4CCDD8717AEE.jpeg (2.32 MB, 4 views) 5280097A-6BF0-43C1-AD56-9E2F7E307C74.jpeg (1.59 MB, 4 views)

5280097A-6BF0-43C1-AD56-9E2F7E307C74.jpeg (1.59 MB, 4 views) B1A4F508-7E97-4680-9764-0B1DAA0E61A6.jpeg (1.75 MB, 4 views)

B1A4F508-7E97-4680-9764-0B1DAA0E61A6.jpeg (1.75 MB, 4 views) F9B2FB3C-96D1-425F-A5C4-D152F6BE6E1B.jpeg (1.72 MB, 4 views)

F9B2FB3C-96D1-425F-A5C4-D152F6BE6E1B.jpeg (1.72 MB, 4 views) F149C09D-0C96-4DDA-98E2-535F078983D0.jpeg (1.62 MB, 4 views)

F149C09D-0C96-4DDA-98E2-535F078983D0.jpeg (1.62 MB, 4 views) B5D0BE91-EF47-4376-B8E4-B5949438E6E1.jpeg (1.76 MB, 4 views)

B5D0BE91-EF47-4376-B8E4-B5949438E6E1.jpeg (1.76 MB, 4 views) 5331B3DB-BF23-4D6C-BDA4-51C5A48DFAF4.jpeg (1.66 MB, 4 views)

5331B3DB-BF23-4D6C-BDA4-51C5A48DFAF4.jpeg (1.66 MB, 4 views) 0F46C848-395C-40D4-BF56-2812429E3507.jpeg (1.88 MB, 3 views)

0F46C848-395C-40D4-BF56-2812429E3507.jpeg (1.88 MB, 3 views) E091B077-A3D0-49C5-9EAF-27D34CFCCE26.jpeg (1.89 MB, 3 views)

E091B077-A3D0-49C5-9EAF-27D34CFCCE26.jpeg (1.89 MB, 3 views) C25DA2A7-45DB-46E5-8E57-B3210633B2A6.jpeg (1.71 MB, 3 views) Last edited by MileHighJSC; Today at 05:15 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules