2004 3D Rfi fuel issue

Hello all, I have recently gotten time to start work on my 3D. I have replaced everything I can find in the fuel system such as injectors, pump and regulator. I still get no fuel. I even took the regulator and pump out of a running ski, nothing! If I power probe the pump it works. Is there something else I am overlooking? The key beeps twice, and then after a few seconds will beep quickly 4 or 5 times...it will keep beeping until I remove it. The only other question I have is, does it matter if there is no fuel sender...the metal contact piece that works with the float is broken off. Thinking maybe this may be keeping it from running. Any help would be greatly appreciated...I am ready to chop it into pieces...

