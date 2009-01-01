Selling my Kawasaki 650sx and all my 650 parts. Complete ski runs perfect. Fresh carbs, bore 830cc by Jeff Hasty a few years ago, factory pipe, psj manifold, ride plate, intake, bilge pump, aluminum hand Pole, spring, impeller, water box. Etc.... Parts include two hulls, three hand poles, water boxes, impellers, fuel tanks, body parts, some electric parts, molding,pumps, cables,starter. A few of the parts are aftermarket, jetlyne water box, skat trak 9-17 impeller and handpole spring. Asking $3000.00
I will separate parts for 3000 apiece and throw in everything else. Call or text 3175064845 more detailed pics if requested