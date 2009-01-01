 KAWASAKI 650SX Plus parts parts
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 10:24 AM #1
    jetkiller
    jetkiller is online now
    Frequent Poster jetkiller's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    INDY
    Posts
    250

    KAWASAKI 650SX Plus parts parts

    Selling my Kawasaki 650sx and all my 650 parts. Complete ski runs perfect. Fresh carbs, bore 830cc by Jeff Hasty a few years ago, factory pipe, psj manifold, ride plate, intake, bilge pump, aluminum hand Pole, spring, impeller, water box. Etc.... Parts include two hulls, three hand poles, water boxes, impellers, fuel tanks, body parts, some electric parts, molding,pumps, cables,starter. A few of the parts are aftermarket, jetlyne water box, skat trak 9-17 impeller and handpole spring. Asking $3000.00
    I will separate parts for 3000 apiece and throw in everything else. Call or text 3175064845 more detailed pics if requested
    Attached Images Attached Images
    ​Quiff Racing Team

    1989 650sx
    1989 650sx
    1989 650sx w/ big bore 830cc
    1996 SuperJet 760cc full mod
    1993 WaveBlaster 1
    1998 XP Limited

    Don't Taze me Bro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)

  1. ACP

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 