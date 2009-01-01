Thread: Big pin 750

 Big pin 750
  Today, 07:24 AM #1
    bigdogtim
    bigdogtim is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bigdogtim's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Tampa, FL
    Posts
    3,468

    Big pin 750

    I have a big pin 750 motor looks brand new compression is 155 a hole comes with flywheel and stator no carburetor $600
  Today, 07:29 AM #2
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is online now
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    39
    Posts
    526

    Re: Big pin 750

    How about the ebox loaded?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 08:48 AM #3
    bigdogtim
    bigdogtim is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bigdogtim's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Tampa, FL
    Posts
    3,468

    Re: Big pin 750

    Already sold the Box
