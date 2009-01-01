 What to Buy??
pxctoday

Thread: What to Buy??

  Yesterday, 08:08 PM #1
    GarryG
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Mellons Bay, New Zealand
    Posts
    24

    What to Buy??

    Hi All,

    I know you all have your personal views....but If I was going to buy an 2009-2012 ski. What would be your preference and why? I'm keeping my choices between Yamaha and Seadoo as there are plenty service providers in my area, others are not well supported.

    My main use will be for fishing, so the larger hulls preferred. Also larger tank for distance and good fuel economy.

    Any Ideas??
  Yesterday, 09:23 PM #2
    Masonboswell
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    42
    Posts
    779

    Re: What to Buy??

    Since 1995 theyre all the same as far as Im concerned. A couch is a couch. Match your budget.
  Yesterday, 09:25 PM #3
    kcr357
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    37
    Posts
    3,932

    Re: What to Buy??

    Vx110 non supercharged seadoo gtx/gti
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
  Yesterday, 09:55 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,340

    Re: What to Buy??

    Anything thats not supercharged.

    Perfer Seadoo.
