Thread: What to Buy??

What to Buy??
Hi All,
I know you all have your personal views....but If I was going to buy an 2009-2012 ski. What would be your preference and why? I'm keeping my choices between Yamaha and Seadoo as there are plenty service providers in my area, others are not well supported.
My main use will be for fishing, so the larger hulls preferred. Also larger tank for distance and good fuel economy.
Any Ideas??
Re: What to Buy??
Since 1995 theyre all the same as far as Im concerned. A couch is a couch. Match your budget.
Re: What to Buy??
Vx110 non supercharged seadoo gtx/gti
Re: What to Buy??
Anything thats not supercharged.
Perfer Seadoo.
