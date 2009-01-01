Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: What to Buy?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Mellons Bay, New Zealand Posts 24 What to Buy?? Hi All,



I know you all have your personal views....but If I was going to buy an 2009-2012 ski. What would be your preference and why? I'm keeping my choices between Yamaha and Seadoo as there are plenty service providers in my area, others are not well supported.



My main use will be for fishing, so the larger hulls preferred. Also larger tank for distance and good fuel economy.



Any Ideas?? #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 42 Posts 779 Re: What to Buy?? Since 1995 theyre all the same as far as Im concerned. A couch is a couch. Match your budget. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 37 Posts 3,932 Re: What to Buy?? Vx110 non supercharged seadoo gtx/gti How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,340 Re: What to Buy?? Anything thats not supercharged.

Perfer Seadoo.



