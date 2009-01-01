So I made the decision to part a jet mate. I didnt want to but after inspection someone cut a huge hole in the hull and it just was not worth saving. All the foam is soaked. The hull is gone already to a better place.









I have pretty much everything minus a few things Im keepin for mine.





Drivers seat hinge is not working

Back seat is soaked. I currently have it hanging with a dehumidifier but not too hopeful

Steering and reverse cable were both broke.

Motor and electronics are original but the motor weighed about 200lbs completely filled with water so Im not too hopeful of stator being good



any other questions please message me