So I made the decision to part a jet mate. I didnt want to but after inspection someone cut a huge hole in the hull and it just was not worth saving. All the foam is soaked. The hull is gone already to a better place.
I have pretty much everything minus a few things Im keepin for mine.
Drivers seat hinge is not working
Back seat is soaked. I currently have it hanging with a dehumidifier but not too hopeful
Steering and reverse cable were both broke.
Motor and electronics are original but the motor weighed about 200lbs completely filled with water so Im not too hopeful of stator being good
any other questions please message me