 Joining the HX crew with this rebuild (Pic Heavy)
    Joining the HX crew with this rebuild (Pic Heavy)

    Picked up a 96 HX and an STS late last fall on a double trailer for $600 bucks. Really just wanted the trailer to turn into a 4 place stand up trailer. Decided to rebuild the HX and probably going to part out the STS to make back some change. I have very limited Seadoo experience to be generous so shout out to Rmason for all the help.

    Little backstory, neither ski ran. Both skis were wasp infested and had been sitting in the sun for a couple years. The HX supposedly had an electrical issue. Decide to see if she would fire up anyway. Hooked up a battery, poored a little gas down the carbs, and she purred for a few seconds! Hoping for the best, I decided to rebuild the carbs and hope for the best. Anyway, I am sure I am missing quite a bit of information but here is the picture book below (sorry for the rotated pics).

    Here are a few first day pics:
    received_2043727145917859.jpeg
    received_345191402934163.jpeg
    received_261871961167955.jpeg
    20181222_160431.jpg

    Trying to clean the whole ski, take off decals and turf, etc:

    20181222_160352.jpg
    20181222_160402.jpg
    20181222_160409.jpg

    After a couple chilly days of pressure washing:

    20190202_160231.jpg
    20190215_145412.jpg

    Wet sanded and buffed next (thanks again Rmason!):

    20190216_155041.jpg

    Painted the bilge and engine with appliance epoxy:

    20190312_184847.jpg

    Got more help from Rmason with Jet Trim seat cover and engine alignment then replaced fuel lines, exhaust, water lines, etc:

    20190322_191325.jpg
    20190324_164526.jpg
    20190324_174322.jpg
    20190324_174328.jpg

    Currently waiting on some Seadoo Mineral oil and I will try to crank her up again.
