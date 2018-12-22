Picked up a 96 HX and an STS late last fall on a double trailer for $600 bucks. Really just wanted the trailer to turn into a 4 place stand up trailer. Decided to rebuild the HX and probably going to part out the STS to make back some change. I have very limited Seadoo experience to be generous so shout out to Rmason for all the help.
Little backstory, neither ski ran. Both skis were wasp infested and had been sitting in the sun for a couple years. The HX supposedly had an electrical issue. Decide to see if she would fire up anyway. Hooked up a battery, poored a little gas down the carbs, and she purred for a few seconds! Hoping for the best, I decided to rebuild the carbs and hope for the best. Anyway, I am sure I am missing quite a bit of information but here is the picture book below (sorry for the rotated pics).