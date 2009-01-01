Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawa Ultra 150 - fuel pump and carb rebuilt #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2007 Location ny Posts 14 Kawa Ultra 150 - fuel pump and carb rebuilt I have a 2002 Kawasaki Ultra 150 which has been sitting in the garage for over 4 years (maybe even more).

I am very familiar to buy and do a complete carburator rebuilt, have done it multiple times on yamaha outboards.



My questions is that it seems the Ultra 150 has a single fuel pump besides the carburators and there also does not seem to be a rebulit kit for it (at least I could not find any). Unforunality my ski is not in the US and I will be traveling from the US to the garage in Europe where the jet is located ...



so my question to the pros here in the forum is:

taking into account that the ski has been sitting for years with old gas in it, should I bite the bullet and just get a fuel pump to be on the safe side?



Thanks

