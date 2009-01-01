Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 gti le rfi #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location North Carolina Posts 4 2003 gti le rfi A friend of mine just gave me this ski. When I got it I found the engine seized, I removed the pump/driveshaft assembly thinking maybe that was the problem, although it took come-a-long and oak tree to get it off that wasn't it, removed starter thinking that was it, nope, so I thought should I get rid of it or go ahead and dive into this project. I've always loved working on engines and figure what the hell I'm gonna learn these skis and get this thing back in the water. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules