Wtf is it w everyone wanting 4 strokes? Is it the desire to buy a vacuum pump and do oil/filter changes? Top end rebuilds costing thousands and requiring a machine shop? Supercharger rebuilds? Needing 3 oil changes to get the water out of the engine is the ski flips?





Re: Wtf is it w everyone wanting 4 strokes? Dont make sense to me either.

I see people spending thousands everyday on their skis.



Re: Wtf is it w everyone wanting 4 strokes? Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy Dont make sense to me either.

I see people spending thousands everyday on their skis.



Or maybe it's spending double the money on a used ski to get a bit better mpg.





Re: Wtf is it w everyone wanting 4 strokes? Except for a Superjet, or an old used ski, what other choice is there? Besides, not many 2 stroke owners want to pay me $190 per hour to work on their skis. Having said that, all of mine are 2 strokes. I only own 4 strokes to rebuild and sell and I always get a premium for them.

Chester Speed is very expensive. How fast do you want to spend?



Stand up:

98 SXi-Pro

Couches:

96 XP

86 X2



Stand up:

98 SXi-Pro



Couches:

96 XP

