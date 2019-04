Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Polaris virage TXi 1200 part out #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2010 Location omaha ne Posts 327 Polaris virage TXi 1200 part out Ecm with fuel injectors 800 shipped

MFD 225

Jet pump 250

Coils set 100

Fuel pump 175

Text me for fastest response 4027407749 paypal = shagy959@aol.com

