$550 Shipped for everything. Need out of garage-
Excellent condition Coffman Burner full pipe setup with programmable rev limiter- missing large silicone coupler
NEW in package Coffmans waterbox- should work on 580 and 657 and maybe others.
44MM Mariner intake rotary valve cover- new NOT in package OR you can choose a Westcoast 44mm intake rotary valve cover that IS in the package
1 Twist engineering toploader intake grate that I know fits a 93 GTX, so whatever other Seadoos share that part it will work on them as well.
707-349-1505
20190312_173442.jpg20190311_212035.jpg20190324_102005.jpg20190311_211104.jpgIMG_155236374391F.jpg 20190324_101949.jpg20190324_101957.jpg