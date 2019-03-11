Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo 580 & 650 parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location US Age 51 Posts 89 Seadoo 580 & 650 parts $550 Shipped for everything. Need out of garage-



Excellent condition Coffman Burner full pipe setup with programmable rev limiter- missing large silicone coupler

NEW in package Coffmans waterbox- should work on 580 and 657 and maybe others.

44MM Mariner intake rotary valve cover- new NOT in package OR you can choose a Westcoast 44mm intake rotary valve cover that IS in the package

1 Twist engineering toploader intake grate that I know fits a 93 GTX, so whatever other Seadoos share that part it will work on them as well.



707-349-1505



20190312_173442.jpg20190311_212035.jpg20190324_102005.jpg20190311_211104.jpgIMG_155236374391F.jpg 20190324_101949.jpg20190324_101957.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules