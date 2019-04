Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: how to ID 750 motor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2015 Location wi Age 30 Posts 19 how to ID 750 motor I have a 92 or 93 750ss motor in my X2. I need a fly wheel and it sounds like there a couple different styles out there for the 750. Wondering if those two motors are identical and if i could tell from any markings what year ski it was out of. thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules