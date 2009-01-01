Hello!

So I'm just getting into working on my 2 sweet jet skis I have. I have a 1990 JS 440 and 1990 SX 650. I took the flywheel cover off on both of them to make sure there was no oil or anything in there. On the 440, I found the little bolt that is on the end of the starter motor in the bottom of the compartment. My question is this: Is that bolt suppose to be screwed to the end of the starter motor shaft? There is already a little end cap on it. I was thinking maybe they just ship the starters that way or something. Anyone know for sure? I included a picture of what I'm talking about. It's not my exact motor but you can see the little bolt. Any help is appreciated! Thanks.

Emily