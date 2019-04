Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki X2 gen 2 OEM parts source #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Salinas CA Posts 37 Kawasaki X2 gen 2 OEM parts source Picked up a OEM 2006 and am trying to find a source for oem parts. Looking for mostly cosmetic stuff like front bumper and such. Does anyone have a source to get these parts from Japan? Thx Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules