Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ISO Kawasaki STX12F or 15F cam sensor #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location tenino, wa Age 52 Posts 159 ISO Kawasaki STX12F or 15F cam sensor Looking for a good cam sensor for a 2003 STX12F. Should be the same as the 15F at least up through 2005 or '06. If you happen to have a newer one available let me know year and ill see if its the same part number...thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules