 new (to me) 750sxiPRo. Can I use this battery?
  Today, 08:32 PM
    09dewaed
    09dewaed is offline
    PWCToday Newbie 09dewaed's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Philly
    Age
    28
    Posts
    22

    new (to me) 750sxiPRo. Can I use this battery?

    IMG_0223.jpegI
    Its incredibly clean. Wait until I get a shot of the engine bay. Also, I have a new AutoZone battery for my old 650sx. Can I use it for my new 750? Its a 16T 260CCA.
  Today, 08:46 PM
    Mythenand
    Mythenand is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    447

    Re: new (to me) 750sxiPRo. Can I use this battery?

    I️ can’t give you a definite answer but I️ have figment issues with using my odessey batteries from my x2 on the sxi pro
