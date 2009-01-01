 96 GTX drain hoses
  Today, 12:15 PM
    joe_ski
    joe_ski is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Location
    San Diego
    Age
    46
    Posts
    2

    96 GTX drain hoses

    Hello, I'm new to this forum and a new owner of a 96 GTX. I'm hoping someone out there with a late 90's GTX will see this.

    There are 2 hoses that drain right below the bumper rail on the starboard side just ahead of the midway point lengthwise. The larger one is grey and tees into a fuel line. The smaller one is clear and long enough to reach the middle of the engine, but not connected to anything. It's too short to reach anywhere around the battery. Where should it be connected?

    thx
  Today, 01:15 PM
    kcr357
    kcr357 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    37
    Posts
    3,927

    Re: 96 GTX drain hoses

    One is a vent for the fuel tank the other is a vent for the battery if you have an open cell.
  Today, 01:44 PM
    joe_ski
    joe_ski is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Location
    San Diego
    Age
    46
    Posts
    2

    Re: 96 GTX drain hoses

    But like I mentioned in my post, it doesn't reach the battery. Maybe it got cut short for some reason.
