Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 96 GTX drain hoses #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location San Diego Age 46 Posts 2 96 GTX drain hoses Hello, I'm new to this forum and a new owner of a 96 GTX. I'm hoping someone out there with a late 90's GTX will see this.



There are 2 hoses that drain right below the bumper rail on the starboard side just ahead of the midway point lengthwise. The larger one is grey and tees into a fuel line. The smaller one is clear and long enough to reach the middle of the engine, but not connected to anything. It's too short to reach anywhere around the battery. Where should it be connected?



thx #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 37 Posts 3,927 Re: 96 GTX drain hoses One is a vent for the fuel tank the other is a vent for the battery if you have an open cell. How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





Re: 96 GTX drain hoses Originally Posted by kcr357 Originally Posted by One is a vent for the fuel tank the other is a vent for the battery if you have an open cell.

