96 GTX drain hoses
Hello, I'm new to this forum and a new owner of a 96 GTX. I'm hoping someone out there with a late 90's GTX will see this.
There are 2 hoses that drain right below the bumper rail on the starboard side just ahead of the midway point lengthwise. The larger one is grey and tees into a fuel line. The smaller one is clear and long enough to reach the middle of the engine, but not connected to anything. It's too short to reach anywhere around the battery. Where should it be connected?
thx
Re: 96 GTX drain hoses
One is a vent for the fuel tank the other is a vent for the battery if you have an open cell.
Re: 96 GTX drain hoses
But like I mentioned in my post, it doesn't reach the battery. Maybe it got cut short for some reason.
