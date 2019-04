Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 swap wont start #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2006 Location ND Posts 241 750 swap wont start Running out of ideas so figured I would see if anyone else has any ideas.

I just swapped a 750 into an x2 and I cannot get it to turn over. It will turn over when you jump the starter solenoid. But this has been the case for 3 different used solenoids and one new one plus 2 different eboxs. I have also tried 3 different start/stop switches, 2 kawi and 1 yamaha. I feel like it has to be something dumb that I am forgetting to check so any ideas would be great.



Thanks Current skis:79 js440/650 flat deck, 94 fx-1, 88 650sx

Past skis: 91 550sx with 650 conversion, 88 650sx, 87 X2, 86 js550, 85 js550, 78 js440, 77 js440 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 35 Posts 3,231 Re: 750 swap wont start How do you have start stop wires connected? Check your fuse also



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests) fastgtfairlane, kingal69 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules