Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Js550 What is this? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2016 Location Oregon Posts 156 Js550 What is this? Picked up a ski last week and Iím going through it and itís got this weird trim thing on the nozzle. What is the for? Iíve never seen anything like it. Is it for racing? For surf? Has anyone seen this before? What did it come from? C6727D13-7CDC-4098-8AC6-B86E9CE7E54C.jpeg Attachment 545335 #2 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2003 Location Shiocton, Wisconsin Age 41 Posts 539 Re: Js550 What is this? That’s a rooster-shooter. You pull the lever and it shoots a roost of water into the air.

That's a rooster-shooter. You pull the lever and it shoots a roost of water into the air. They are just for fun, not anything performance.











Really? Dang. When you pull it the metal thing sinks in the back to divert the water. What's the point of this? What did the nozzle come from?

air to be trick and rad...it was gnarly....not shooting water into the air = bogus dude.



