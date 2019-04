Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: F S 92 kawi 750 top end #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,568 F S 92 kawi 750 top end For sale , 92 750 no code , std bore , perfect top end complete , 43 mm power port saught after cylinder , most bottom end of all 750 stock cylinders , complete with stock head , no issues , 500$ shipped complete top end , you can put ZXI Pistons in this cylinder and put on your BP bottom end for the best of both worlds #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,668 Blog Entries 1 Re: F S 92 kawi 750 top end So does it come with SP pistons?

