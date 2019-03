Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650sx part out. #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2007 Location indianapolis, indiana Age 35 Posts 1,134 650sx part out. Hull is too rough to justify saving (in my opinion) pole is good.





Plenty of good parts.





Email or pm with interest. Will update with a detailed list later.







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 03 SXR

13 SuperJet

95 HX

93 Waveblaster #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2008 Location Connecticut Age 35 Posts 209 Re: 650sx part out. Pm sent

What’s it got for an intake grate?

How is the condition of those grips? 08 Superjet

AC pole, blowsion quick steer system with 0degree bars, pre 08 steering cable and nozzle mod, Toby footholds, works 201 Intake and stock D cut ride plate.



87 300sx

stock 300cc with 38SBN, turfed rails, quick steer with SJ bars, oil tank/cap delete



My EX's

81 440

89 550

89 650

96 SXI #3 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2007 Location indianapolis, indiana Age 35 Posts 1,134 Re: 650sx part out. Originally Posted by Kawy750 Originally Posted by Pm sent

What’s it got for an intake grate?

How is the condition of those grips?



Grips are in good shape.



No intake grate.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 03 SXR

13 SuperJet

95 HX

