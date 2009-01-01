Kawasaki small pin #20 cylinder, resleeved on rear cylinder, 80mm stock bore, needs hone, and one new piston, due to an incorrect one being purchased. Comes with a "A" head. Make offer.
KIMG0787.JPG
KIMG0791.JPG
KIMG0793.JPG
KIMG0792.JPG
KIMG0794.JPG
Dual 47mm Buckshot BRM Billet Carbs.
I sourced the automotive screw in needle and seat valve. New 1.93 N/S and a R&D intake manifold are included. Make offer.
KIMG0781.JPG
KIMG0780.JPG
KIMG0779.JPG
KIMG0782.JPG
Dual 44mm Buckshot carbs with large spigots. Carbs only, make offer.
KIMG0784.JPG
KIMG0785.JPG