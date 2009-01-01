 Kawasaki 750 #20 cylinder and head, Buckshot Carbs
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 11:49 AM #1
    sportsfreak29
    sportsfreak29 is online now
    Resident Guru sportsfreak29's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2011
    Location
    Midland, Tx.
    Posts
    834

    Kawasaki 750 #20 cylinder and head, Buckshot Carbs

    Kawasaki small pin #20 cylinder, resleeved on rear cylinder, 80mm stock bore, needs hone, and one new piston, due to an incorrect one being purchased. Comes with a "A" head. Make offer.

    KIMG0787.JPG
    KIMG0791.JPG
    KIMG0793.JPG
    KIMG0792.JPG
    KIMG0794.JPG

    Dual 47mm Buckshot BRM Billet Carbs.
    I sourced the automotive screw in needle and seat valve. New 1.93 N/S and a R&D intake manifold are included. Make offer.

    KIMG0781.JPG
    KIMG0780.JPG
    KIMG0779.JPG
    KIMG0782.JPG

    Dual 44mm Buckshot carbs with large spigots. Carbs only, make offer.

    KIMG0784.JPG
    KIMG0785.JPG
    Last edited by sportsfreak29; Today at 11:51 AM.
    If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!

    '90 650sx, full mod with all the bells and whistles.
    '84 JS550/650 pump swap with Viper 9000 motor.
    '93 550sx with a 650sx motor and Rhass pump kit.
    '81 JS440, full mod 550 PP motor. '
    '93 300sx/750 SP BOB.

    Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, the guys at Prowatercraft Racing, Rhaas Products, and Mitchell at M&M Marine!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. sportsfreak29

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 