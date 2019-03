Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: stock superjet carb jets #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2015 Location Michigan Age 20 Posts 228 stock superjet carb jets looking for stock jets to run in my square nose superjet. Putting it back to stock, lmk what you got. 1991 550sx stock



1990js440/550sx coffmans half pipe



1988js550/650 running/almost done



1993 SN Superjet factory pipe



1989 x2 stock #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2015 Location Michigan Age 20 Posts 228 Re: stock superjet carb jets carb is a sbn44 1991 550sx stock



1990js440/550sx coffmans half pipe



1988js550/650 running/almost done



1993 SN Superjet factory pipe



1989 x2 stock Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules