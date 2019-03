Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR Nose Cover #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2010 Location Sebring, Florida Posts 36 SXR Nose Cover I have a stock SXR nose cover off a 2007. It was originally red and has be repainted black with a spray can. Paint is not in the best shape due to a few gas dribbles while filling up the ski. Should be painted again to look really nice.



$50 and buyer pays shipping Attached Images IMG_20190329_133252.jpg (3.33 MB, 0 views)

IMG_20190329_133252.jpg (3.33 MB, 0 views) IMG_20190329_133319.jpg (4.67 MB, 0 views)

IMG_20190329_133319.jpg (4.67 MB, 0 views) IMG_20190329_133258.jpg (3.83 MB, 0 views)

