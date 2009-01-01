Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Midshaft very hot #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location jmgh,gh,gh,fh Posts 43 Midshaft very hot Original 67E midshaft. It was corroded and shot so had a professional shop get me a new aftermarket midshaft (looks exactly the same) and press the driveshaft on, pack it with grease,etc. When I put in in, it spun pretty easily but not round and round many times on one flick of the hand. Ran motor on land for 5 minutes and midshaft at the bearing, and the driveshaft right at the bearing were very hot (like I couldn't keep my fingers on it hot). Rest of midshaft assembly was cool but right at bearing and driveshaft -very hot. Is this normal? If it is not normal, could it be an alignment problem?



Thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules