Midshaft very hot
Original 67E midshaft. It was corroded and shot so had a professional shop get me a new aftermarket midshaft (looks exactly the same) and press the driveshaft on, pack it with grease,etc. When I put in in, it spun pretty easily but not round and round many times on one flick of the hand. Ran motor on land for 5 minutes and midshaft at the bearing, and the driveshaft right at the bearing were very hot (like I couldn't keep my fingers on it hot). Rest of midshaft assembly was cool but right at bearing and driveshaft -very hot. Is this normal? If it is not normal, could it be an alignment problem?
Thanks.
