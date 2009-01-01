Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 760 cooling hose question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location jmgh,gh,gh,fh Posts 43 760 cooling hose question Hi, I've got a 760 that was swapped out for a 701 but have to use the 701 62T exhaust pipe. The original set up had the dump hose coming off the top of the exhaust manifold heading for the exhaust outlet, but with a T that sent water to the back of the exhaust manifold right near the hose heading for the waterbox. With the 760,I have 2 outlets(dual cooling) on the head instead of one, so should I take out the T and connect the small hose to the rear head port, or leave the T and block off the 2nd head port? Would connecting the small hose to the head send too much water to the waterbox?



